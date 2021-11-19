Report: Manchester United and Roma Continue Dalot Transfer Talks

We kicked off the week offering a handful of suggestions to help Roma's depth issues at right-back. From Premiership castaways like Colum Chambers to Serie A veterans like Bartosz Bereszyński, GM Tiago Pinto has plenty of options to find cover behind starter Rick Karsdorp. However, despite our unsolicited suggestions, Pinto and José Mourinho seem to have their heart set on Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, who spent last season on loan with AC Milan.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, while Roma is doing their due diligence on a host of players, including Bereszyński—who may prove too difficult to acquire since Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero is insisting on Riccardo Calafiori or Gonzalo Villar heading the opposite way—Dalot remains the number one option.

Dalot, who got his first real taste of professional football under Mourinho’s watchful eye during the 2018-2019 season at Old Trafford, has struggled to capitalize on his early successes but remains highly regarded by his countrymen. Accordingly, Roma and United are locked in negotiations for the 22-year-old, who could move to the Italian capital on an initial six-month loan with a €15 million option to buy.

Despite being an afterthought in Manchester this season (only 321 minutes in all competitions), Dalot remains an important part of the Portuguese National Team, starting two of his nation's past four matches, including a 90 minute run against Ireland last week.

While he hasn't been able to profit off his early successes, at only 22-years-old and with the ability to play on either side of the pitch, Dalot's potential remains as tantalizing as ever. And given his familiarity with Mourinho, Pinto, and Roma keeper Rui Patricio, Dalot's career could finally take off in the Stadio Olimpico.

With six weeks before the official opening of the winter transfer window, expect plenty of more updates as Roma and United remain engaged in this Dalot dance.