Across the Romaverse Podcast, #73: January Transfer Preview, Reader Qs & Milan Mini-Preview

It’s that time of year again. The holiday shopping season may be over for the vast majority of us across the Romaverse. However, for GM Tiago Pinto and the other football sporting directors, it’s just getting started.

With the wanter transfer market officially opening, clubs will be in the market for some players that could alter their seasons just enough to meet or even exceed preseason goals. For Roma, that means trying to build sustainably, while also meeting the stated goal of reaching the top-four.

The winter is always a tricky time for teams to make moves, but, as we’ve seen in past seasons if the Sporting Director/General Manager is prudent enough, Roger Ibañez-like steals can be found. But, buyers must beware: purchases made in-season can come with inflated price tags; there aren’t many Black Friday deals to be had this time of year on the calciomercato.

In this episode, we discuss the possible ways the winter transfer market might play out for Roma while trying to pinpoint who they may sign and which current Roma players could be on the way out. Plus, we speculate on how this market will affect the rest of the season and the longer-term Mourinho project. And lastly, we wrap it up with a quick look ahead to Thursday’s huge match at the San Siro against AC Milan.

