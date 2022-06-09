Report: Houssem Aouar Offered to Roma

With Henrikh Mkhitaryan Inter-bound and an Armenian-sized hole now in the roster, the Giallorossi now find themselves linked with a host of attacking midfielders, ranging from up-and-coming youngsters to veterans with championship pedigree. And while it’s highly likely that Roma’s marquee summer signing is a name not yet linked to the club, that certainly doesn’t stop the Giallorossi from getting caught up in the cycle of Silly Season. Enter, Houssem Aouar.

According to Il Tempo, Aouar has been offered to Roma, and with only one year remaining on his current deal with Lyon, the Giallorossi could consider the move should their top transfer targets fail to come to fruition.

Houssem #Aouar del Lione è stato proposto alla #ASRoma: il classe ‘98 in scadenza 2023 piace ai giallorossi, che potrebbero iniziare a pensarci seriamente in caso di difficoltà su nomi di primissimo piano. Il prezzo è di 15/20 milioni @tempoweb #Calciomercato pic.twitter.com/ZFKZGaqAcO — Emanuele Zotti (@Ema_Zotti) June 9, 2022

As is often the case with these young starlets, Aouar is being linked with several Premier League sides as well, namely Arsenal and Leicester City, so it’s unlikely Roma will outbid the competition. And having been linked with the likes of Liverpool in seasons past, it seems Aouar is destined for a move to England. Coming to terms with Lyon is the first step in securing the 23-year-old’s signature, so it may ultimately boil down to who is willing to meet Lyon’s rumored €15-20 million price tag.

Although Roma’s top targets are yet to be fully revealed, the Giallorossi have been linked with the likes of Paulo Dybala, so you can understand why Pinto and Co. might be looking at Aouar as a Plan B. With the price tag for Aouar once closer to 50 million back when Liverpool were linked with him, getting him at a cut-rate deal could be the steal of the summer if he can recapture his best form at his next club.

Should Pinto kick the tires on this one? Let us know what you think.