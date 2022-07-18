Report: Dybala to Sign Three-Year Deal With Roma

Talk about night moves. Roma’s former Director of Sport, Walter Sabatini, was famous for pulling out last-minute signings in the dead of night, but Roma's current GM, Tiago Pinto, gave that phrase an entirely new meaning late last night/early this morning. After chasing free agent forward Paulo Dybala for nearly two months, Pinto finally got his man, landing the 28-year-old talent on a three-year deal.

After Pinto met with Dybala's reps yesterday afternoon, Sky Sport transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio claimed the two sides were inching towards a deal, facing “decisive hours” while most of Western Europe and North America were sound asleep.

And lest you think this is all a dream, look below!

According to Di Marzio, Dybala, who is already en route to Roma's pre-season training camp in Portugal with Pinto and the rest of the Roma brass, will soon sign a three-year deal with the Giallorossi, one that will reportedly pay him €6 million per year, including bonuses.

The only question now is what number will he wear? There are conflicting reports at the moment, with some saying Dybala will inherit Francesco Totti's #10 shirt, while others claim he'll stick with the #21 shirt.

We'll have much, much more to say on this deal in the coming hours, days, and weeks, but for now, let’s just enjoy the moment...ROMA HAS SIGNED PAULO DYBALA!!