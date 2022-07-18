Paulo Dybala is Coming to Roma!

Filed under:
May 18, 2022, 11:21pm CEST
-
July 18
Report: Dybala to Sign Three-Year Deal With Roma
IT'S HAPPENING!!!
-
July 18
Di Marzio: Roma Offer Dybala Three-Year Deal, Decision Expected Soon
More twists and turns in Roma's pursuit of Paulo Dybala, with transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio claiming these are the "decisive hours."
-
July 17
Reports: Roma to Meet With Dybala's Agents Today
With Dybala warming to the idea of life in Roma, GM Tiago Pinto is set to meet with La Joya's team this afternoon. We're not across the finish line yet, but we're awfully close.
-
July 13
Report: Roma Make Four-Year, €24 Million Offer to Paulo Dybala
It's probably still unlikely, but Roma aren't letting this opportunity pass them by. With no other offers on the table, Roma have reportedly submitted a €24 million deal for La Joya.
-
May 18
Ripping Apart the Rumor: Paulo Dybala to Roma
In and of itself, this move is a no brainer, but how realistic is? We take a look at the pros and cons of Roma potentially signing Juve star Paulo Dybala this summer.