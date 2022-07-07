Across the Romaverse Podcast, #93: Making Sense of the Zaniolo-to-Juventus Rumors

While Roma did announce its first few signings of the summer transfer market over the last week, the amount of attention those moves garnered paled in comparison to a move that may or may not even happen. No, unfortunately, we’re not talking about the arrival of Mr. X in the midfield or even the return of Davide Frattesi. Yet again, the big news surrounding Roma’s mercato is a potential big exit.

In summers past we’ve seen players like Marquinhos, Mohamed Salah, Alisson, and others leave the club for big fees just as they were poised for superstardom. This time around, Roma is facing the prospect of losing another one of its gems, a player many thought could fill the shoes of Francesco Totti. Of course, the man I’m talking about is Nicolo Zaniolo.

And unless you’ve been living under a rock over the last few weeks, you know that the Zaniolo to Juve rumors continue to grow louder by the day. So, we devote the entirety of this episode to discussing the current situation Roma finds itself in with Zaniolo. Should we sound the alarm or is this just more paper talk?

Tune in to find out!

