Official: Roma Signs Norma Cinotti

Led by the dynamic Manuela Giugliano, and augmented by solid technical talents like Claudia Ciccotti and whiz kid Giada Greggi, midfield has long been a strength of the Giallorosse. However, with the margins between second-place Roma and reigning champions Juventus so close as to no longer exist, Roma will take all the help she can get to knock the Old Lady of Italian Football off her pedestal—not to mention survive and advance in the Champions League.

A day after aiding that quest by adding Swedish full-back Elin Landström on a one-year deal, Roma's already impressive arsenal expanded even further after the club officially unveiled their latest treasure: 25-year-old midfielder Norma Cinotti.

"I want to achieve great things this season and I will do everything I can to help the team along the way."

#ASRomaWomen #ASRoma

https://t.co/9VveR77RMC — AS Roma Women (@ASRomaWomen) July 8, 2022

Cinotti, who hails from just outside of Florence, signed a three-year deal with the Giallorosse. A full Italian international who spent the past four seasons with Empoli, where she played alongside current Roma players Benedetta Glionna and Lucia Di Guglielmo, and under the watchful eye of Roma manager Alessandro Spugna, Cinotti brings a wealth of experience to the Eternal City.

Since making her Serie A debut in the fall of 2012, Cinotti, a central midfielder, has made 95 league appearances, scoring 14 goals and providing at least three assists (incredibly, you can't find reliable data on this basic stat...ugh) along the way. A plug-and-play midfielder, Cinotti should see significant time alongside Giugliano and Greggi in the middle of the park, providing a steady two-way presence for Spugna's side.

While this was a bit of an unexpected move, Cinotti found it hard to contain her excitement:

I’m really pleased to be joining Roma and I cannot wait to start training with my new teammates... I want to achieve great things this season and I will do everything I can to help the team along the way. To the fans, I just want to say that we will see each other soon at Stadio Tre Fontane!

Head of Women's Football, and the club's first manager, Betty Bavagnoli was equally excited about the club's latest addition:

We chose Norma because we are convinced she has what it takes to add to our quality in midfield, an already strong area of the pitch for us Her progression to date, along with her qualities and her character, will all help her carve out an important role during what is sure to be a long and competitive campaign

While she doesn't have any Champions League experience yet, Cinotti is no stranger to success, having won a Serie B title with Empoli in 2016-2017 and a Belgian title with Anderlecht in 2018-2019. But more to the point, and as Bavagnoli said in Cinotti's introductory presser, this signing adds depth to Roma's already impressive midfield—this signing won't dominate the headlines, but it could prove pivotal for the Giallorosse as they navigate three competitions for the first time in club history.