Official: Roma Signs Vicky Losada

With a pall cast over the Stadio Olimpico at the moment, it may seem like hope is lost in the Eternal City. However, to borrow a phrase from The Smiths, there is a light that never goes out—it just happens to be 30 minutes down the road at the Stadio Tre Fontane, home to Roma's women's side.

Holding a five-point lead at the top of the Serie A Femminle table, the women of Roma were already riding high, but when you add in their 8-1 aggregate lead in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals and their upcoming date in the Champions League quarterfinals (which will be played at the Olimpico) to the mix, there's no point in arguing: Alessandro Spugna and the Giallorosse are the most successful team in Rome.

And earlier this week, Roma somehow got even better, signing Spanish midfield Vicky Losada for the remainder of the season.

“I am delighted to be here, I can’t wait to make my debut and begin to meet the fans and explore this city.”



Welcome aboard, Vicky Losada!



Welcome aboard, Vicky Losada!

Losada, a 31-year-old midfielder from Terrassa in Catalonia, is arguably the most accomplished player Roma has ever signed. After rising through the ranks at La Masia, Losada became a mainstay for Barcelona, garnering nearly 300 league appearances for the Catalan club, winning six league titles in Spain and the 2020-2021 Champions League title.

In between those peaks, Losada has spent time in England with Arsenal and Manchester City, where she won the WSL FA Cup last season, and even in the United States, where she played for the Western New York Flash in the NWSL in 2014. In addition to those accolades, Losada has earned 60 caps with the Spanish National Team, winning the 2017 Algarve Cup with La Roja.

On her new signing, Head of Women's Football Betty Bavagnoli was effusive with her praise:

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Vicky to Roma, a player we had identified as a top target,"

"Her experience, leadership and quality on the ball will provide great examples to some of our young players and will play a pivotal role in the continued growth of our squad."

For her part, Losada cited the club's ambitions and her admiration for fellow midfielders Manuela Giugliano and Andressa as reasons for choosing Roma.

Losada, just like Roma's other winter signee Diego Llorente (another Spaniard), will wear the #14 shirt for the Giallorosse. It will likely take her a match or two to settle in, but adding this level of talent, intellect, and experience to Roma's midfield is just...well, it's ridiculous.

Roma isn't messing around. They've been sniffing the Scudetto all year long, and this move could put them over the top.