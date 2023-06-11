Report: Roma Makes Scamacca Loan Inquiry

Just one short year ago, Tammy Abraham was a conquering hero. After arriving in the Eternal City on a €40 million deal, Abraham delighted Roma fans with a debut season for the ages, scoring 27 goals in all competitions. Those may have been impossible numbers to match for the 25-year-old striker, and even though his goal output decreased by a staggering 67%, the remainder of Abraham's numbers were more or less the same as last season.

In that light, figuring out exactly where Tammy Abraham's season went wrong is a challenging task, but we can pinpoint the exact moment it all when to, well, shit: in the 80th minute of Roma's 2-1 win over Spezia on Matchday 38. With only 10 minutes left in the entire season, Abraham succumbed to the most Roma Happened injury of them all, a torn ACL.

We may never know if Roma would have moved on from Abraham this summer, but with Tammy Two Goals on the shelf until March 2024 at the earliest, the club has no choice—they must find a new striker.

While the rumor mill has linked the club with former Inter Milan hitman Mauro Icardi, Sky Sports transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio claims that the Giallorossi have already put out feelers for their intended target, West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca.

According to Di Marzio, Roma has already contacted West Ham ahead of a potential loan move for the 24-year-old Roman-born striker. Scamacca, who joined West Ham on a €36 million move from Sassuolo last summer, struggled in his first taste of the Premiership, bagging only three league goals in 16 appearances. Scamacca fared slightly better in the Hammers' run to Conference League glory, scoring five goals in only 398 minutes, though he didn't make a single appearance after the Round of 16.

In that sense, Scamacca may be a classic change of scenery candidate, where a return to his homeland (and city of birth) could rejuvenate his promising career.

Given Roma's Financial Fair Play concerns, a loan may be their only hope of landing Scamacca, but with Milan reportedly joining the fray, the Giallorossi better move quickly.