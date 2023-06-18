Silly Season 2023: Tracking All of Roma's Transfer Rumors, Near-Misses & Actual Deals

With the club facing further FFP sanctions while desperately arming themselves for another intense fight for a spot in Serie A's top four, Roma has their work cut out for them this summer. New names are linked to the Giallorossi seemingly every day, so to help you keep track of all Roma's transfer rumors, near misses, and actual deals, we've stored them all in one convenient place!
May 1, 2023, 11:10pm CEST
June 18
Roma Looks to Move Out-of-Favor Players and Youngsters to Satisfy FFP Obligations (Update: Tahirovic to Ajax for €8.5M)
Benjamin Tahirovic is the latest U-23 talent linked with a move away from Roma. Can Tiago Pinto possibly satisfy the club’s FFP obligations without sacrificing a big fish?
June 17
Inter Milan Lead the Race, but Roma Are Still In on Davide Frattesi
The chances may be slim, but hope is not lost. If Roma is willing to cough up a couple of prized youngsters, they may have a shot at bringing Davide Frattesi back home.
June 16
Roma Rumor Roundup: Scamacca Update, Frattesi Chooses Inter, Elvedi Offer and More
The transfer rumor mill is firing on all cylinders. If you missed any of this week's stories, we've got you covered, including updates on Scamacca, Frattesi, and more.
June 16
Official: Chris Smalling Extends Roma Contract Until 2025
Smalling will likely see out the rest of his career in a Giallorossi kit with the signing of this extension.
June 15
Scamacca Watch: Roma Willing to Include Karsdorp in Deal
Roma's pursuit of West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca is picking up steam, with the latest reports indicating the club are willing to include Rick Karsdorp to sweeten the deal.
June 14
Across the Romaverse Podcast, #135: Roma Signs Aouar, Ibañez Shown the Door, Plus More Transfer Talk
Tiago Pinto is working fast and furious to build a roster fit for Mourinho. Now that they have Aouar, what comes next? We discuss that and more in a transfer market deep dive.
June 13
Di Marzio: Scamacca Gives Roma Move the Okay, Meeting Expected This Week
A reunion with one of the club’s former top prospects looks like it got a step closer on Monday.
June 12
Reports: Roma and Sassuolo Agree on Volpato Transfer
Roma and Sassuolo are back at it again, with reports from Italy suggesting the two clubs have agreed to a deal for young Cristian Volpato.
June 11
Official: Roma Signs Houssem Aouar
Roma's first official signing of the summer is free agent midfielder Houssem Aouar, who signs a five-year deal with the club earlier today.
June 8
Roma Rumor Roundup: Ndicka Close, Frattesi in Fashion, Icardi Close?
The transfer rumor wheel is churning out plenty of tasty tidbits in the early days of this summer’s calciomercato. We discuss some of the latest rumors, including yet another Mauro Icardi rumor.
June 5
Official: Roma Signs Saki Kumagai
Roma's first signing of the summer is an impressive one, as the Giallorosse signed decorated Japanese midfielder Saki Kumagai to a two-year deal.
May 23
Report: Roma Could Look to Tielemans As Wijnaldum Replacement
The versatile Belgian midfielder could swap out Leicester for life in Rome, according to recent reports.
May 1
Roma Reportedly Interested in Monza Keeper Michele Di Gregorio
The young Monza shot-stopper has impressed for the newly-promoted club, but could Michele Di Gregorio find himself in Rome next season?