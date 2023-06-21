Official: Roma Sign Evan Ndicka

It’s only been a few days since the first signing of the summer became official, but the Giallorossi have followed up the highly-anticipated free transfer of midfielder Houssem Aouar with a signing that could prove even more critical, as the club confirmed the signing of Ivorian centerback Evan Ndicka today. Ndicka has been one of the best centerbacks in the Bundesliga since 2021, and represents either a significant depth signing for Roma’s defense or a more-than-acceptable way to help Romanisti stomach the sale of Roger Ibañez to satisfy Financial Fair Play, depending on who you ask.

| Evan Ndicka



Welcome to the Giallorossi!

#ASRoma



pic.twitter.com/qWJDsqdg2U — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 21, 2023

While only 23, Obite Evan Ndicka has racked up a serious amount of senior appearances during his short career, with the bulk of those appearances taking place while wearing the shirt of Eintracht Frankfurt. His first taste of senior football was with Ligue 2 side AJ Auxerre in 2017, though Frankfurt noticed Ndicka’s talent quickly enough to secure him in 2018 for only €5.5 million. Since then, the recently declared Côte D’Ivoire international has been a consistent presence in Frankfurt’s back line, playing every minute in their Champions League qualifying season this year and garnering himself a place in the Bundesliga Team of the Season in 2021/2022.

Stylistically, Ndicka is a left-footed defender who can slot in as a fullback when needed but who is most comfortable playing as a centerback. His game is defined by his quickness and strong tackling, and his astuteness at 1 on 1 defending will certainly come in handy for José Mourinho as the Giallorossi as Roma look to contain world-class attackers in Serie A and the Europa League.

Here’s Roma’s official press release announcing Ndicka’s signing of a five-year contract:

“The way that the project was explained to me along with this club’s history and prestige made me want to come to Rome, which is a fantastic city that loves and lives for football. I can’t wait to take to the Olimpico pitch in front of my new supporters and make my contribution towards achieving our objectives.” Born in Paris to a Cameroonian father and Ivorian mother, Ndicka came through the youth ranks at Auxerre before moving to Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018. During his time in Germany, Evan won the Europa League in 2022 and made a total of 134 Bundesliga appearances, during which he notched ten goals. Having played for France at youth level, Evan recently decided to represent the Cote d’Ivoire at senior international level. The club’s General Manager, Football, Tiago Pinto, reacted to the new signing: “Despite his young age, Evan is already a mature player with a wealth of experience from one of the most prestigious leagues and he also played a key role in his previous club’s European success. He was a particularly sought-after player on the international stage, so we’re thrilled that he has chosen Roma.” Ndicka has opted to wear the number 5 jersey. Everyone at the club would like to wish Evan a very warm welcome!

Despite an already active summer market in terms of sales, signings, and renewals, there are so signs to suggest that Tiago Pinto and José Mourinho are stopping here in their quest to shore up the Giallorossi for a push for top four football. Rumors are circulating that allege that Tiago Pinto’s next steps on the market will be to make serious pushes for Gianluca Scamacca, Davide Frattesi, and Bologna’s Nico Dominguez. Keep following along with us here throughout the summer; silly season is only just upon us now, and we have until August 31st to get all of that silliness out.