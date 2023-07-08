Official: Diego Llorente Back To Roma on One-Year Loan

Roma’s transfer market keeps chugging along, and although there have been some disappointments, like missing out on Davide Frattesi, by all accounts, Tiago Pinto has done an excellent job finding more depth for José Mourinho while cutting dead weight.

Pinto’s fine work has continued today, with the announcement that Diego Llorente will be returning to the fold for a second season on a dry loan with the Giallorossi.

Most winter signings don’t impress much; they’re stopgap measures brought in because of an ACL tear, depth issues, or an underperforming starter. Diego Llorente was certainly brought in to provide more depth, but unlike many winter signings, he did impress.

The 29-year-old center-back performed admirably in his twelve appearances for Roma last season, and more than that, he reportedly impressed everyone from Tiago Pinto down with his professionalism and determination. As Roma looks to build a squad with a winning mentality, it will be crucial to keep around players like Llorente, who work hard and work quietly.

Not every signing is going to be a Paulo Dybala-level statement or even an Evan Ndicka or Houssem Aouar-level statement. Yet bringing Llorente back into the fold for another season (with an opportunity to negotiate a transfer fee if he continues to perform in the Giallorossi kit) gives José Mourinho much-needed depth in the defense. With Marash Kumbulla likely to be out for quite some time and Roger Ibañez still rumored to be making a big-money move to the Premier League, Llorente is the type of low-risk depth signing that is critical for Roma’s quest for top-four football.

“Despite arriving halfway through the season, Diego needed very little time to get fully settled into the dressing room and meet the expectations that we had for him on the pitch.”



- Tiago Pinto



https://t.co/v9gD3dGvT9#ASRoma | @diego_2llorente pic.twitter.com/DckXlX2W7J — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 8, 2023

Here’s the official press release from the Giallorossi, including statements from Llorente and Tiago Pinto:

“I’m proud to be able to remain part of the Giallorossi family. When I had the chance to come to Rome in January, I didn’t hesitate for even a second and even less so during this period of waiting,” Llorente commented. ”I’ve always known I’d do everything possible to stay, not just to remain part of such a historic club, but also to be back alongside my team-mates to fight together, with our fans getting behind us, to achieve the targets that we deserve. I’m sure we can accomplish something fantastic together.” Having joined Roma in the January transfer window, Diego made his debut in the home victory over Empoli on 4 February, which was the first of 12 appearances (nine in Serie A and three in the Europa League). “Despite arriving halfway through the season, Diego needed very little time to get fully settled into the dressing room and meet the expectations that we had for him on the pitch. That’s why we’re thrilled to be able to keep calling upon his attributes and his wealth of international experience,” said Tiago Pinto, the club’s General Manager, Football.

Although bringing back Llorente is a smart move, Tiago Pinto is certainly not done with his transfer market yet, or even done negotiating with Leeds United. Reports indicate that Tiago Pinto is close to signing fullback Rasmus Kristensen, another Leeds player, on a dry loan; when that becomes official, we’ll be sure to share more information on Pinto’s continued attempts to provide defensive depth to Roma and José Mourinho.