The Future Ex-Roma Starting Goalkeeper Power Rankings: No DS, No Problem Edition

As long-time Chiesa di Totti readers know, we have a recurring (though hopefully not too recurring) series of articles whenever a manager is on the hot seat entitled “The Future Ex-Roma Manager Power Rankings.” It’s a bit tongue-in-cheek because quite often, half the names on the list aren’t likely candidates to take over the reins at the Stadio Olimpico (looking at you, multi-time Power Ranking member and Roma legend Carlo Ancelotti), but it’s a fun exercise for us writers to get the juices flowing thinking about the possibilities for the club during moments that are invariably not the best for the club.

In that spirit, I’ve decided to put forward The Future Ex-Roma Starting Goalkeeper Power Rankings. Roma’s had its fair share of starting goalkeepers over the last decade, as the Giallorossi never managed to find a completely successful long-term replacement for Alisson Becker. Sure, Rui Patricio did a solid job in his first two seasons in Rome and even managed to be a key player in Roma’s Europa Conference League victory back in 2021/2022, but Father Time is undefeated, and 2024 is clearly the end of the road for his association with A.S. Roma.

Given that, let’s take a quick look at some of the rumored (and/or dreamed-of) options to take his place in the long term as Roma’s starting goalkeeper.

The Already-Hired Option: Mile Svilar

Age: 24

Current Club: A.S. Roma

Transfer Value (via Transfermarkt): €1,500,000

Pros: For starters, Roma doesn’t have to fight anyone for Svilar’s signature: he’s already playing in Rome and doing a good job of taking over for Rui Patricio under Daniele De Rossi. Even if you exclude his heroics in the Europa League against Feyenoord, he’s shown himself to be a capable goalkeeper who looks to be able to grow in the long term. People are already murmuring that Svilar might be Tiago Pinto’s best gift to the Giallorossi during his tenure — and this is a GM who brought in several superstars to Trigoria. The sky may not be the limit for Svilar, but he’s certainly starting to show that he could be a starting-level goalkeeper for a Serie A side. If there was ever an opportunity to let Svilar’s years of playing backup in Rome finally pay off, it would be now.

Cons: “Starting to show that he could be a starting-level goalkeeper for a Serie A side” is the key phrase here. If you’re Roma and you’re hopefully back in the Champions League for the first time in several years, do you really want to trust your #1 kit to a player who quite simply doesn’t have the resume of a consistent Serie A starter yet? It might not be a financial risk for Roma to entrust the starting job to Mile Svilar, but it would certainly still be a risk.

The Italian Hotshot: Marco Carnesecchi

Age: 23

Current Club: Atalanta BC

Transfer Value: €13,000,000

Pros: Outside of one Gigi Donnarumma, Marco Carnesecchi is the most exciting young goalkeeper in the Italian National Team stable right now — and as you’ll see throughout the rest of this list, there’s a pretty deep stable of goalkeeper talent in Italy. Bringing in Carnesecchi from Atalanta would give Roma another projected consistent member (if not a starter) of the Azzurri squad going forward; given his performances for Atalanta this season after stealing the starting spot from Juan Musso, it is also likely to give the Giallorossi a starting goalkeeper for the next decade, assuming that a club like Juventus doesn’t try to pry him away.

Cons: The biggest con for any attempt to sign Carnesecchi is simple: everyone without an exciting young goalkeeper wants to sign Marco Carnesecchi. Juventus, Napoli, and Inter Milan are also all reportedly interested in prying him away from Atalanta, and Atalanta themselves will likely want to keep a hold on the youngster — he has been good for them, after all. That €13,000,000 transfer value from Transfrmarket is definitely on the very low end of what Carnesecchi will ultimately cost whoever successfully signs him, and while Roma might have that money if they qualify for the Champions League, is it really wise to spend that all on a young goalkeeper who might falter just as much as Mile Svilar might under the bright lights of Rome?

The Best Free Agent Signing: Alex Meret

Age: 26

Current Club: SSC Napoli (Soon-to-be free agent)

Transfer Value: €0

Pros: As the wise man once said, the best things in life are free. Alex Meret has proven himself as a starting-caliber goalkeeper for Napoli, and while he never reached the heights that Donnarumma has reached, he did play a key role in Napoli’s Scudetto-winning side following David Ospina’s departure. Meret might be the perfect balance of cost-effective, battle-tested, and still quite young to fill the role of Roma’s starting goalkeeper.

Cons: It’s very interesting to me that Napoli is reportedly letting Meret walk on a free transfer to begin with. I’m not one to overanalyze Aurelio De Laurentiis’s moves at Napoli; sometimes, crazy is as crazy does. Yet something does strike me as odd that ADL would let such a talented goalkeeper walk for free. This isn’t really a con, and I think that Meret might be the most likely next #1 for Roma, but still... I’m suspicious.

The Third Italian of Interest: Wladimiro Falcone

Age: 28

Current Club: US Lecce

Transfer Value: €5,000,000

Pros: He may not be as cost-effective as Alex Meret, but he’s a Romanista, and he’s shown himself to be quite the goalkeeper despite playing for a mediocre Lecce side. Add in the fact that Falcone himself is reportedly pushing for this move, and you can see why Roma might be interested in bringing the player in.

Cons: With Falcone, it’s likely that what you see is what you get. He’s 28 years old, and while he’s been impressive with smaller sides to date, there’s a huge jump in responsibility for a goalkeeper at Roma versus a goalkeeper at Lecce. We have no idea if he’s ready for European nights, and while his price might make it easier for Roma to stomach making him a backup in the worst-case scenario, Roma does not want to be in yet another situation where an only-decent goalkeeper is the thing keeping the Giallorossi from either a deep Champions League run or a Europa League title.

The Other Atalanta Goalkeeper: Juan Musso

Age: 29

Current Club: Atalanta BC

Transfer Value: €8,000,000

Pros: Given how good Marco Carnesecchi has been this season, Juan Musso will likely be far easier to pry away from Atalanta than the Italian youngster. He’s also quite the goalkeeper himself, with a longer history of success in European competitions and Serie A than nearly anyone on this list. He’s a tried and true, battle-tested option at the peak of his career.

Cons: While Musso is certainly battle-tested, he’s also not truly a long-term solution for the Giallorossi between the sticks. As a reminder: Rui Patricio himself was only a bit more than three years older than Musso when he signed for the Giallorossi, and many goalkeepers started to decline sooner than Patricio did. Do you really want to bring in Musso at age 30, only for him to become a backup three or four seasons later? If I’m Roma, I’d prefer to bring in a goalkeeper who, at the very least, can be trusted to be at the peak of his powers for another six seasons.

The Dream Signing (That Definitely Won’t Happen): Giorgi Mamardashvili

Age: 23

Current Club: Valencia CF

Transfer Value: €30,000,000 (most likely much higher than this)

Pros: Simply put, Mamardashvili is the most exciting goalkeeper in Europe who is currently not playing for a huge club. He would cost a lot of money, but with that investment, you would be getting a 23-year-old goalkeeper who could be your starter for the next decade. The Georgian might not be Kvara, but he’s probably Georgia’s best player outside of him already — and he isn’t even at the age where most goalkeepers start to peak. It’s as simple as that.

Cons: There is no way in hell that Roma can actually sign Mamardashvili. I’d love for it to happen, but Roma’s finances would simply not allow it (or some other, bigger club like Chelsea will swoop in and sign him for double what Roma can). It’s sure nice to dream, though. Beyond that, Mamardashvili is a true “high risk, high reward” signing for a club like Roma. You know how Roma is still saddled with Marash Kumbulla and his hefty price tag even though he hasn’t delivered? That could happen with Mamardashvili, and keeping a deadweight goalkeeper with a big salary on the books could be fatal for Roma’s long-term hopes of financial success.

Let us know what you think: should Roma stick with an untested but promising Mile Svilar at #1 next season? Should they hunt around Serie A for a promising Italian goalkeeper or an established older goalkeeper? Or should they risk it all and go big game hunting to sign a name like Giorgi Mamardashvili?