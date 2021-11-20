Serie A 2021-2022, Matchday 13: Genoa vs. Roma

Filed under:
Nov 19, 2021, 10:55pm CET
November 20
Picks to Click: Genoa vs. Roma
With rumors of a two-striker system making waves, Eldor Shomurodov could be poised for a breakout match tomorrow against his former club.
November 19
Outside of the Romaverse: Serie A Returns From Break With Heavyweight Battles, Highlighted by Inter vs. Napoli
After the long international break, calcio is back with some juicy affairs that should make for great viewing.