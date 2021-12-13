Serie A 2021-2022, Matchday 17: Roma vs. Spezia

Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Dec 12, 2021, 3:10pm CET
Dec 12, 2021, 3:10pm CET
-
December 13
Probable Formations: Roma vs Spezia
Could Borja Mayoral earn a second straight start?
-
December 13
Mourinho Previews Spezia Match: “I am very happy to be at Roma, to be leading a very different project to the others I have had in my career.”
Mourinho touches on the three-man defense and the winter mercato in his latest pre-match presser.
-
December 12
Thiago Motta and José Mourinho Reacquaint Themselves As Roma Face Spezia
Can Roma beat relegation-battling Spezia handily on this matchday’s Monday Night Calcio?