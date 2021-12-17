Serie A 2021-2022, Matchday 18: Atalanta vs. Roma

Filed under:
Dec 17, 2021, 2:53pm CET
December 17
Roma Look For Big Win Against Streaking Atalanta
Finally winning a match against one of the top clubs in Serie A could do wonders for the Giallorossi’s confidence. But can Roma manage that against an Atalanta side that has won six straight?
December 17
Outside the Romaverse: Matchday 18 Highlighted by Top-Four Clash Between Milan and Napoli
Roma traveling to Bergamo isn’t the only big-time battle to keep an eye on, particularly not in Milan, where the Rossoneri host Napoli in the week's best matchup.