Serie A 2021-2022, Matchday 16: Roma vs. Inter Milan

Dec 3, 2021, 3:07pm CET
December 3
Probable Formations: Roma vs Inter Milan
Thanks to a rash of injuries and suspensions, Mourinho's options are limited ahead of tomorrow's key clash against Inter. Here's our guess as to how he'll line them up!
December 3
Talking Dzeko, Conte, Title-Winning Tear Downs & More With Serpents of Madonnina
With an old friend returning to Roma tomorrow, we turned to our old friends at Serpents of Madonnina for the Inter perspective on tomorrow's big match.
December 3
Short-Handed Roma Welcomes Edin Džeko Back to Olimpico in Crucial Fixture
Can the Giallorossi get at least one point (or perhaps three) against Inter and the Bosnian Diamond, despite their thin depth?