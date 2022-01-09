Serie A 2021-2022, Matchday 21: Roma vs. Juventus

Filed under:
- Stream
Jan 8, 2022, 3:29pm CET
January 9
Roma 3, Juventus 4: Match Highlights
Talk about a wild night. After building a 3-1 lead, Roma bottled the match in a six-minute stretch in the second half, conceding three goals en route to a bitter defeat.
January 9
Roma vs. Juventus: Lineups & Game Threads
Serie A, Round 21.
January 8
Probable Formations: Roma vs Juventus
Jose Mourinho has some big decisions to make on the right side of his defense due to a couple key men seeing red in Milan.
January 8
Talking de Ligt's Development, Allegri's Tactical Tweaks & More Roma-Juve Storylines With BWRAO
Roma welcomes the Old Lady to the Olimpico tomorrow. To get some insight into the current state of affairs at the Allianz, we turned to our friends at BWRAO.