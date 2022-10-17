Serie A 2022-2023, Matchday 10: Sampdoria vs. Roma

Filed under:
Oct 16, 2022, 9:26pm CEST
October 17
Roma Squares Off Against Sampdoria Looking to Jump Into the Top-Four
With results going their way elsewhere, Roma have the perfect opportunity to get back in the top-four against bottom of the table Sampdoria.
October 16
Probable Formations: Sampdoria vs Roma
Turnover should be limited in this one, but we may finally get our first look at Mady Camara from the opening whistle.