Serie A 2021-2022, Matchday 26: Roma vs. Hellas Verona

Feb 18, 2022, 2:00pm CET
-
February 18
Probable Formations: Roma vs Verona
Mourinho will be working with a limited roster due to injuries, covid, and suspension.
-
February 18
Looking To Make Sure European Qualification Doesn’t Slip Away, Depleted Roma Host Verona
Draws against Sassuolo are bad; even with a limited bench, anything but a win against Verona would be worse.
-
February 18
Picks to Click: Roma vs Verona
Roma will need someone to step up to get back to winning ways against Verona. We think it could be one of these four.