Serie A 2021-2022, Matchday 26: Spezia vs. Roma

Feb 23, 2022, 2:24pm CET
February 27
Probable Formations: Spezia vs Roma
Will any of the kids get a start after last weekend’s heroics?
February 26
With League-Wide Results Falling in Their Favor, Roma Looks to Seize Advantage Against Spezia
Roma isn’t alone in having troubles on the pitch recently. Can they finally seize on other clubs’ poor performances by winning against Spezia?
February 23
Report: Zaniolo & El Shaarawy Set to Return for Spezia Fixture on Sunday, Mkhitaryan Remains Doubtful
As we wind our way through the week, some good news for Roma on the injury front!