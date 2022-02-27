 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
AS Roma Travel To La Spezia

Serie A 2021-2022, Matchday 26: Spezia vs. Roma

Can Roma finally eek out a win or are we looking at a fourth-straight draw?

Contributors: ssciavillo, Jimmy Miotto, and bren
/ new
3 Total Updates Since
Feb 23, 2022, 2:24pm CET