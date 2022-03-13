Serie A 2021-2022, Matchday 29: Udinese vs. Roma

Filed under:
Mar 12, 2022, 5:12pm CET
March 13
Udinese 1, Roma 1: Match Highlights
The Giallorossi steal a point at the death, courtesy of a stoppage time penalty.
March 13
Udinese 1, Roma 1: Pellegrini PK Salvages a Draw After an Ugly Performance
Lorenzo giveth, Lorenzo taketh away. Roma's captain inadvertently gifted Udinese a first half goal before stealing a point with a stoppage time PK.
March 13
Udinese vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread
Serie A, Round 29
March 13
Probable Formations: Udinese vs Roma
The Giallorossi will be without two of their key contributors from last week’s big win over Atalanta.
March 12
Facing Udinese on The Road, Roma Looks to Keep Pressure on Top Four
Another win tomorrow will set the Giallorossi up to fight for fifth place and beyond. Can they seal the deal?