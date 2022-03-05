Serie A 2021-2022, Matchday 28: Roma vs. Atalanta

Filed under:
Mar 4, 2022, 3:36pm CET
March 5
Roma 1, Atalanta 0: Abraham's First Half Goal Seals Three Critical Points for Giallorossi
As usual, it was an anxious ending, but Roma survived a late charge from Atalanta to claim all three points!
March 5
Roma vs. Atalanta: Lineups & Game Thread
A win today would put Roma right back in the Champions League conversation, but can they make it a clean sweep against Atalanta?
March 5
Probable Formations: Roma vs Atalanta
For the first time in awhile, Mourinho has a plethora of options at his disposal.
March 4
Roma Faces Atalanta In Critical Match For European Aspirations
Will either club take advantage of the other’s poor form and seize a crucial three points?