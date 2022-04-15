Europa Conference League Quarterfinals, Second Leg: Roma vs. Bodø/Glimt

Filed under:
Apr 13, 2022, 4:43pm CEST
Apr 13, 2022, 4:43pm CEST
April 15
Sinners & Saints: Roma 4, Bodø/Glimt 0
You didn’t think we were giving out anything but halos after Roma exorcised its Norwegian demons, did you?
April 15
Roma 4, Bodø/Glimt 0: Match Highlights
Nicolo Zaniolo goes OFF as Roma absolutely thrash their Norwegian foes.
April 14
A.S. Roma vs. FK Bodø/Glimt: Lineups & Match Thread
Europa Conference League Quarterfinal, Leg 2
April 13
Roma Host Bodø/Glimt With Trip to the Semifinals on the Line
Can Roma send Bodø back to the Arctic Circle and make it to the ECL Semi-Finals?