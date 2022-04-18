Serie A 2021-2022, Matchday 33: Napoli vs. Roma

Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Apr 17, 2022, 4:46pm CEST
Apr 17, 2022, 4:46pm CEST
-
April 18
Napoli 1, Roma 1: Match Highlights
A late El Shaarawy equalizer was enough to see Roma continue their unbeaten run in the league.
-
April 18
Napoli vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread
Monday afternoon. What better time for a Derby del Sole?
-
April 17
Roma Travel To Napoli For Critical Derby Del Sole
A win against Napoli on Easter Monday keeps Roma’s Champions League hopes alive for yet another week. Can they bring down Spalletti’s men?