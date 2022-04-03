Serie A 2021-2022, Matchday 31: Sampdoria vs. Roma

Filed under:
Apr 2, 2022, 6:37pm CEST
April 3
Sampdoria 0, Roma 1: Match Highlights
Roma continue their unbeaten ways as they turn in a professional performance on the road.
April 3
Sampdoria vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread
Serie A, Round 31 sees Roma make the short trek northwards to face 16th place Sampdoria.
April 2
Roma Face Sampdoria In Match With Major Standings Implications
With Atalanta facing Napoli this weekend, three points against Sampdoria would be huge for the Giallorossi.