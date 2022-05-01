Serie A 2021-2022, Matchday 35: Roma vs. Bologna

Filed under:
May 1, 2022, 7:51pm CEST
May 2
Roma 0, Bologna 0: Match Highlights
Roma drop points in a scoreless affair at the Olimpico.
May 1
Roma Rues Missed Chances in Scoreless Draw Against Bologna
The chances were there, but Roma just couldn't budge the back of the net tonight against Bologna, playing the mid-table club to a scoreless draw.
May 1
Roma vs. Bologna: Lineups & Game Thread
Serie A, Round 35 sees the return of Ainsley Maitland-Niles to the starting lineup as Roma keeps one eye on the league and the other on Thursday's return leg against Leicester City.