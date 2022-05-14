Serie A 2021-2022, Matchday 37: Roma vs. Venezia

Filed under:
May 13, 2022, 5:55pm CEST
May 15
Roma 1, Venezia 1: Match Highlights
Roma drop points to Serie-B bound Venezia in the Giallorossi’s home finale.
May 14
Roma Struggles Mightily Against Serie B-Bound Venezia in 1-1 Draw
With 46 shots on goal, the chances were there. Roma just couldn't find the back of the net, clanging four shots off the woodwork in a frustrating draw against newly-relegated Venezia.
May 14
Roma vs. Venezia: Lineups & Game Threads
36 down, two to go. Can Roma finish the season on a high-note?
May 14
Roma Host Venezia in Key Match for Fifth Place
With Lazio facing Juventus on Monday, a win against Venezia will keep the pressure on Le Aquile for a league-guaranteed Europa League slot. Can Roma make it happen?
May 13
Probable Formations: Roma vs Venezia
Don’t expect Mourinho to stray far from his preferred XI with everything still to play for in the league.