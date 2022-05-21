Serie A 2021-2022, Matchday 38: Torino vs. Roma

Filed under:
- Stream
May 19, 2022, 10:50pm CEST
May 21
Torino 0, Roma 3: Match Highlights
Roma caps off the Serie A season with a clean 3-0 win over Torino, securing 5th place and a spot in the Europa League next season in the process.
May 20
Torino vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread
This one is for all the fifth place marbles!
May 19
Probable Formations: Torino v Roma
Roma finds itself in a must win match at the Olimpico Torino missing some key players.