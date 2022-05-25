Europa Conference League Final: Roma vs. Feyenoord

Filed under:
May 24, 2022, 2:00pm CEST
May 25
Probable Formations: Roma vs Feyenoord
With Roma seeking its first trophy in over a decade, Jose Mourinho will run out his best XI for the Conference League final as he has his full roster available.
May 24
Mourinho Can Etch His Place in Roma History With a Conference League Title... Already
It’s time to bring a trophy back to Rome.
May 24
Roma Travel to Albania to Face Feyenoord in Europa Conference League Final
This one’s for all the marbles, folks.