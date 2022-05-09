Serie A 2021-2022, Matchday 36: Fiorentina vs. Roma

Filed under:
May 8, 2022, 7:58pm CEST
May 9
Fiorentina vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread
Serie A, Round 36 takes Roma to the Artemio Franchi to face the Viola.
May 9
Probable Formations: Fiorentina vs Roma
While there will be some turnover after Thursday’s Conference League semifinal, don’t expect massive changes to Roma’s starting XI for a big match in Florence.
May 8
Expect Squad Rotation As Roma Faces Fiorentina on the Road
Roma’s place in the Europa League Conference final is booked. Does that mean a chance to rest for some members of the typical starting eleven?