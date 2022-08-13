Serie A 2022-2023, Matchday 1: Salernitana vs. Roma

Filed under:
Aug 13, 2022, 3:34pm CEST
August 13
Probable Formations: Salernitana vs Roma
Mourinho is expected to start Roma’s "Fab Four" as the Giallorossi look to get off to a flying start in Salerno.
August 13
Roma Look to Start Season Strong Against Salernitana
It's been three long months, but Roma is back in action, kicking off the new campaign with a road trip to Salerno. Can the new-look Roma overrun their opponents, or will they stumble out the gate?