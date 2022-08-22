 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AS Roma Press Conference

Serie A 2022-2023, Matchday 2: Roma vs. Cremonese

Contributors: bren, BSanti, and ssciavillo
Check back here for all of our Roma vs. Cremonese coverage, including match recaps, player ratings, highlights and more!

Aug 22, 2022, 3:48am CEST