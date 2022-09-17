Serie A 2022-2023, Matchday 7: Roma vs. Atalanta

Filed under:
- Stream
Sep 17, 2022, 5:00pm CEST
September 18
Probable Formations: Roma vs Atalanta
The injury bug continues to plague Mourinho’s squad as the Giallorossi welcome Atalanta to the Olimpico.
September 17
Expect a Shootout When Roma Welcomes Atalanta to the Olimpico on Sunday
With 18 goals over their past six fixtures and Teun Koopmeiners and Paulo Dybala each off to hot starts, we may see fireworks on Sunday. But will Roma prevail?