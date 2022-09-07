Europa League, Matchday 1: Ludogorets vs. Roma

Filed under:
- Stream
2 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Sep 5, 2022, 4:31pm CEST
Sep 5, 2022, 4:31pm CEST
-
September 7
Roma Returns to Europa League Action Against Ludogorets
Roma are reeling after a 4-0 embarrassment against Udinese last weekend, but can Mourinho’s Men put the past behind them and kick off the Europa League with a win?
-
September 5
Report: Belotti Could Start Thursday's Europa League Opener Against Ludogorets
With a compact fixture list and a frontline that isn't exactly clicking at the moment, Roma may turn to Andrea Belotti on Thursday against Ludogorets.